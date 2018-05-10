Body found in Florida pond is woman with no trauma signs, authorities say

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews search for teen who may have been taken underwater by an alligator (KTRK)

ORLANDO, Fla. --
A body found in an alligator-infested pond is a woman and there are no signs of trauma to her body, authorities in central Florida said Thursday.

Orange County Sheriff's deputies initially thought they were looking for a teenage boy since a witness told 911 dispatchers Wednesday evening that he saw a teen flailing and screaming about having been bitten before going under water.

After crews pulled the body from the retention pond early Thursday, they discovered it was a woman who remained unidentified, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

Deputies don't know how the woman got into the fenced-off retention pond, and they said they have no reports of a missing woman.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Orange County Fire Rescue and the Orange County Sheriff's Office took part in the search.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
alligatorsearchsearch and rescueteenteenagersu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News