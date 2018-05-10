A body found in an alligator-infested pond is a woman and there are no signs of trauma to her body, authorities in central Florida said Thursday.Orange County Sheriff's deputies initially thought they were looking for a teenage boy since a witness told 911 dispatchers Wednesday evening that he saw a teen flailing and screaming about having been bitten before going under water.After crews pulled the body from the retention pond early Thursday, they discovered it was a woman who remained unidentified, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.Deputies don't know how the woman got into the fenced-off retention pond, and they said they have no reports of a missing woman.The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Orange County Fire Rescue and the Orange County Sheriff's Office took part in the search.