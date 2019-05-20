Body found in Griffith Park bathroom; no evidence of trauma, police say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A maintenance worker made a gruesome discovery in Griffith Park where a man's body was found.Investigators say 51-year-old Kil Young Baek was found dead in a bathroom.The park employee found his body Sunday afternoon.Firefighters and police closed off the area where the body was found to conduct their investigation.Police say the death appears to be natural, and there was no evidence of any trauma. An official cause of death has not yet been determined by the coroner's office.No additional information was released.