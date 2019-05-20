Body found in Griffith Park bathroom; no evidence of trauma, police say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A maintenance worker made a gruesome discovery in Griffith Park where a man's body was found.

Investigators say 51-year-old Kil Young Baek was found dead in a bathroom.

The park employee found his body Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters and police closed off the area where the body was found to conduct their investigation.

Police say the death appears to be natural, and there was no evidence of any trauma. An official cause of death has not yet been determined by the coroner's office.

No additional information was released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
griffith parklos angeleslos angeles countybody found
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News