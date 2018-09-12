Body found in Harbor Gateway prompts homicide investigation

By ABC7.com staff
HARBOR GATEWAY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A homicide investigation is underway after a body was discovered in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Los Angeles police received a call about a woman in dark clothing appearing to dispose of a body in the 800 block of 173rd Street shortly before 10 a.m.

Authorities said Gardena police found the body when they arrived to the scene. A homicide investigation has since been launched.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
