Body found in Harbor Gateway prompts homicide investigation

HARBOR GATEWAY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A homicide investigation is underway after a body was discovered in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Los Angeles police received a call about a woman in dark clothing appearing to dispose of a body in the 800 block of 173rd Street shortly before 10 a.m.
Authorities said Gardena police found the body when they arrived to the scene. A homicide investigation has since been launched.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.