Body found in Lancaster prompts response from homicide detectives

Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives are responding to investigate a body found in the Lancaster area on Saturday.The incident happened at approximately 2:40 p.m. in the 700 block of West Avenue K, according to a press release from the LASD.No other information was immediately available.Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).