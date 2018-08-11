Body found in Lancaster prompts response from homicide detectives

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) --
Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives are responding to investigate a body found in the Lancaster area on Saturday.

The incident happened at approximately 2:40 p.m. in the 700 block of West Avenue K, according to a press release from the LASD.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
