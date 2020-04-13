Investigation underway after body found in parking lot of Fullerton church on Easter Sunday

A homicide investigation was underway after a body was discovered in a church parking lot in Fullerton on Easter Sunday.
FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A homicide investigation was launched over the weekend after a body was discovered in a church parking lot in Fullerton on Easter Sunday.

Officers responded to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Gilbert Street around 2 p.m. after receiving reports of the body, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

There was no one inside the church or parking lot when it was discovered, according to authorities.

The individual was not identified and additional details on a cause of death were not immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fullertonorange countyhomicide investigationchurchbody founddead body
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA orders insurers to refund premiums to drivers amid COVID-19
Coronavirus updates: Gov. Newsom gives daily COVID-19 update - LIVE
More than 150 spotted at illegal CA nightclub amid COVID-19 crisis
Coronavirus: LAUSD schools to remain closed until safe to reopen
More black bears roaming Yosemite during park closure
LA County confirms 31 additional deaths, 323 new COVID-19 cases
St. Vincent hospital reopens to treat COVID-19 patients
Show More
IRS launching tool that lets you track COVID-19 stimulus check
George Stephanopoulos tests positive for COVID-19
Sanders endorses former rival Biden for president
Families are creating their own Disney magic at home
Coronavirus: Ryan Seacrest donates $1M to help first responders
More TOP STORIES News