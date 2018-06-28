Body found in San Pedro near search area for missing woman

The body of a woman was found in the water in San Pedro Thursday near the same area where crews were searching for a missing 26-year-old woman. (Downen family)

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The body of a woman was found in the water in San Pedro Thursday morning near the same area where crews were searching for a missing 26-year-old woman.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the body was found at 7:43 a.m. in the 1800 block of Paseo del Mar. The coroner's office has yet to identify the body.

A Los Angeles County Fire Department dive team and an LAPD search team have been looking for Haley Downen.

The 26-year-old was last seen Saturday along the shoreline trail in San Pedro between Royal Palms Beach and the Trump National Golf Club. Some of her personal items were found near the shoreline.

Police said the body found Thursday morning was discovered in the same general area.

She was with a friend on Saturday near the shoreline, but it was not clear what exactly they were doing, said Downen's aunt Sue Clark.

Family and friends organized their own search earlier this week but came up empty handed.
