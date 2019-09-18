Death investigation underway after body found near Santa Fe Springs City Hall

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- A death investigation is underway in Santa Fe Springs after authorities found a body near City Hall early Wednesday morning.

The body was discovered in the 11700 block of Telegraph Road near City Hall at about 2:30 a.m.

Roads were closed in the area.

The cause of the death was not immediately known.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa fe springslos angeles countydeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Democratic donor Ed Buck arrested on drug charges
Trump to attend another fundraiser in LA before heading to San Diego
Lancaster boy with autism handcuffed in patrol car
From Yale grad to living on the streets of LA
Resolution to limit gun sales, gun possession in Carson fails
Trump protesters clash with supporters as president visits LA
LA County votes to support appeal regarding where homeless people can sleep
Show More
VIDEO: Fight leaves 1 IE student in critical condition, 2 under arrest
Beto O'Rourke makes campaign stop in LA, visits Skid Row
31st horse dies at Santa Anita Park since Dec. 26
Alex Trebek opens up about spirituality, health
Simi Valley man arrested in fatal shooting of Granada Hills woman
More TOP STORIES News