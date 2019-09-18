Death investigation underway after body found near Santa Fe Springs City Hall

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- A death investigation is underway in Santa Fe Springs after authorities found a body near City Hall early Wednesday morning.
The body was discovered in the 11700 block of Telegraph Road near City Hall at about 2:30 a.m.
Roads were closed in the area.
The cause of the death was not immediately known.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
