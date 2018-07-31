Person found dead on 710 Freeway believed to be linked to deadly Gardena shooting

A pregnant woman and two others were hospitalized Tuesday morning following a shooting in Gardena.

By and ABC7.com staff
GARDENA, Calif.
A person who was found shot to death on the 710 Freeway in Lynwood is believed to be connected to a shooting that left another person dead and multiple people wounded in Gardena, officials say.

The shooting happened about 4 a.m. in the 1200 block of W. 135th Street. Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said a woman was found dead at the scene. Two men and a pregnant woman were transported with unknown injuries, according to the LAFD.

There were reports that one of the men was shot in the head and the pregnant woman was shot in the back. Authorities have not confirmed that information.

A man was also found shot to death shortly after 5 a.m. on the southbound 710 Freeway at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Investigators believe the two incidents are connected.

The freeway on-ramp was expected to stay closed through at least 3 p.m. as an investigation continued.
