Body with gunshot wound found along cliffs of Rancho Palos Verdes

A body with a gunshot wound to the abdomen was found in Rancho Palos Verdes Friday, deputies said.

The victim has been identified as Aram Hambardzumyan, 35. Hambardzumyan was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities responded to a call of possible suicide on the 4700 block of Palos Verdes Drive South at 3:26 p.m. They located the man lying along the nearby cliff side, partially submerged in the water. Hambardzumyan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
