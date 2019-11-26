Body found on shoreline of MacArthur Park Lake, LAPD says

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A body was found Tuesday morning on the shore of MacArthur Park Lake, prompting an investigation by authorities.
The discovery was made about 6:45 a.m. at the park in Westlake, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The decedent was not immediately identified.
The cause of death was unknown.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
