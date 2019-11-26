Body found on shoreline of MacArthur Park Lake, LAPD says

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A body was found Tuesday morning on the shore of MacArthur Park Lake, prompting an investigation by authorities.

The discovery was made about 6:45 a.m. at the park in Westlake, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The decedent was not immediately identified.

The cause of death was unknown.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
westlakelos angeles countylos angelesparkbody found
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cave Fire threatens homes in Santa Barbara area
Southern California residents view traffic as major problem, crisis
Residents in burn areas brace for incoming SoCal storm
LAX traffic snarled amid investigation of suspicious item
Elite climber falls from Yosemite's El Capitan, rescued by fellow climbers
SoCal forecast: Major Thanksgiving storm headed to SoCal
Suspect in custody after LASD deputy struck by vehicle in Paramount
Show More
How to turn annoying robocalls into cash
LAPD fatally shoots man armed with machete in Hollywood
Wednesday is worst day Thanksgiving week to travel in LA
Short-term fostering offered at LA animal shelters during holidays
Google shows most searched-for Thanksgiving side dishes
More TOP STORIES News