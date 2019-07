SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters discovered the body of a man inside a burning car in San Pedro Friday morning.Firefighters were called just before 5 a.m. to put out the car fire on South Cabrillo Avenue.Los Angeles police said the driver was in his late 40s.Robbery homicide and Harbor homicide detectives are both investigating the cause of death. They have not identified the man.