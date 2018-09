Homicide detectives are responding to investigate the circumstances surrounding the body of a man found in Calabasas on Wednesday, officials say.According to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials, Caltrans crews found the unidentified body in the 25100 block of Calabasas Road at about 9 a.m.The body was said to be that of an adult male. A cause of death was not immediately known.L.A. County sheriff's homicide detectives were called to investigate the scene.