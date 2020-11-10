Bodycam footage: Man shot, killed after allegedly stabbing police officer at Rialto gas station

RIALTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Newly released body camera footage shows the moment a man attacked three police officers in Rialto before they fatally shot him.

On Friday evening, officers responded to a gas station on Foothill Boulevard after someone reported they had been shot, according to the Rialto Police Department.

While they conducted an investigation, police say the suspect, identified as 26-year-old David Viveros, approached an officer who was sitting in his patrol car and "violently attacked him while armed with a knife."

Two other officers ran over to help and used a stun gun twice, which they say was "ineffective." That's when police say Viveros stabbed one of the officers in the abdomen. Police then fired several rounds at Viveros, killing him.

It's unclear what prompted the attack but the injured officer is expected to recover from the stab wound. Another officer also suffered unspecified injuries.

Police added that, based on their investigation, Viveros was not connected to the initial reported shooting.
