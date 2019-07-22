ATWATER VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police released bodycam video of an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead in Atwater Village in June.
Video shows the moment officers opened fire, fatally wounding 59-year-old Jose Antonio De Santiago-Medina.
Officers confronted the man, some with guns and one officer with a bean bag rifle.
Officials say police were called to the scene after the suspect allegedly chased people around with a box cutter.
Video shows as the suspect apparently lunged at the officers, while holding the box cutter, and that's when the shooting occurred.
The shooting remains under investigation.
LAPD releases bodycam footage of fatal officer-involved shooting in Atwater Village
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News