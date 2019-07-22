LAPD releases bodycam footage of fatal officer-involved shooting in Atwater Village

ATWATER VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police released bodycam video of an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead in Atwater Village in June.Video shows the moment officers opened fire, fatally wounding 59-year-old Jose Antonio De Santiago-Medina.Officers confronted the man, some with guns and one officer with a bean bag rifle.Officials say police were called to the scene after the suspect allegedly chased people around with a box cutter.Video shows as the suspect apparently lunged at the officers, while holding the box cutter, and that's when the shooting occurred.The shooting remains under investigation.