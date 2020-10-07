Bodycam vid shows attack on LAPD officer at San Pedro station

By ABC7.com staff
SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police have released body-camera video of a man attacking an officer, pistol-whipping him with his own gun and shooting at another officer inside the San Pedro station.

Investigators say 29-year old Jose Guzman walked into the Harbor station and got into an altercation with an officer last month.

In the video a man wearing a hat and sunglasses, later identified as Guzman, briefly leaves the station and then walks back in and puts his fists up as he approaches the officer. He attacks him, gets him on the ground and wrestles his gun away.

He beats the officer with his own gun several times and then walks out of the station. Blood drops from the officer are seen on the floor of the station next to him.

Body camera video: Man attacks LAPD officer, grabs his gun and beats him with it in San Pedro
A second officer appears and starts to chase after Guzman as the injured officer warns that the assailant has the officer's gun. Several shots are fired, none striking anyone.

Guzman drove off in a white pickup truck, and was later arrested.

He was charged with two counts of attempted murder of police officers.

Guzman is being held on $2.2 million bail and is set to appear in court next week.

The officer was treated and released.

The full report from LAPD and additional video can be found here. Warning: Contains graphic language, images of blood.
More TOP STORIES News