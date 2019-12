HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Dramatic new video shows an intense fight against a raging house fire in Hesperia.The blaze broke out at a home on La Grange Avenue back in September, but the body camera footage was just released recently.San Bernandino County firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and flames shooting out of the roof.About 18 firefighters tackled the blaze.They put it out in about an hour.Luckily, no one was hurt.