Bodycam video released in Torrance officer-involved shooting that left suspect dead

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Torrance Police Department has released body camera footage that shows a fatal officer-involved shooting on Dec. 9 that left an armed stolen-vehicle suspect dead.According to police, the incident began about 8 p.m. when a man flagged down officers and said someone had stolen his car. Authorities found the 2000 Honda Civic in the parking lot of a Ralphs grocery store at 1770 Carson Street."Get out of the car!" an officer is heard saying in the footage."My bad, I didn't..." the suspect, 23-year-old Christopher Mitchell, responds."Get out of the car!" an officer shouts.Three gunshots are then heard.Investigators said Mitchell was inside the car, armed with a Crosman Phantom 1000 air rifle.One officer ordered Mitchell not to move, pulled his gun, then commanded Mitchell out of the vehicle, but Mitchell did not comply, said Sgt. Ronald Harris, a Torrance police spokesman.According to police, officers opened fire after Mitchell refused to follow their orders. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.No officers were injured.In accordance with protocol, the Special Operations Bureau of the Torrance Police Department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office are investigating the shooting.