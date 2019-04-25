Bodycam video released in Torrance officer-involved shooting that left suspect dead

By ABC7.com staff
TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Torrance Police Department has released body camera footage that shows a fatal officer-involved shooting on Dec. 9 that left an armed stolen-vehicle suspect dead.

According to police, the incident began about 8 p.m. when a man flagged down officers and said someone had stolen his car. Authorities found the 2000 Honda Civic in the parking lot of a Ralphs grocery store at 1770 Carson Street.

"Get out of the car!" an officer is heard saying in the footage.

"My bad, I didn't..." the suspect, 23-year-old Christopher Mitchell, responds.

"Get out of the car!" an officer shouts.

Three gunshots are then heard.

Investigators said Mitchell was inside the car, armed with a Crosman Phantom 1000 air rifle.

One officer ordered Mitchell not to move, pulled his gun, then commanded Mitchell out of the vehicle, but Mitchell did not comply, said Sgt. Ronald Harris, a Torrance police spokesman.

According to police, officers opened fire after Mitchell refused to follow their orders. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured.

In accordance with protocol, the Special Operations Bureau of the Torrance Police Department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office are investigating the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
torrancelos angeles countyofficer involved shootingshootingstolen carpolice officerbody cameras
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News