VIDEO: Bodycam footage shows Oxnard police shoot 17-year-old girl brandishing knife

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- New dramatic body camera video shows an Oxnard police officer shooting a 17-year-old girl who was brandishing a large kitchen knife.

The shooting occurred the morning of May 3 after the Oxnard Police Department received several calls about a disturbed female waving a knife.

MORE: Girl, 17, shot by Oxnard police after running toward officer with knife, officials say
EMBED More News Videos

A 17-year-old girl was injured after being shot by Oxnard police, who said she wielded a knife and ran toward an officer on Friday.


The body camera footage shows the officer approach the juvenile, who shows the officer the knife in her possession.

The officer opened fire when the girl ran directly toward him with the knife in her hand.

The teen was transported by ambulance to an area hospital in critical but stable condition. Her name was being withheld due to her age.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oxnardventura countypolice shootingofficer involved shootingjuvenile crimeteenagerbody cameras
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Girl shot by Oxnard PD after running toward officer with knife, officials say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News