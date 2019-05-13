VIDEO: Bodycam footage shows Oxnard police shoot 17-year-old girl brandishing knife

The shooting occurred the morning of May 3 after the Oxnard Police Department received several calls about a disturbed female waving a knife.
MORE: Girl, 17, shot by Oxnard police after running toward officer with knife, officials say
The body camera footage shows the officer approach the juvenile, who shows the officer the knife in her possession.
The officer opened fire when the girl ran directly toward him with the knife in her hand.
The teen was transported by ambulance to an area hospital in critical but stable condition. Her name was being withheld due to her age.