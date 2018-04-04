Bodycam video shows man allegedly holding pregnant woman hostage in North Carolina

Police in Charlotte, North Carolina, released dramatic video of an officer-involved shooting where a suspect was allegedly holding a pregnant woman hostage. (KABC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (KABC) --
Police in Charlotte, North Carolina, released dramatic video of an officer-involved shooting where a suspect was allegedly holding a pregnant woman hostage.

The incident occurred in September 2017, but a judge just granted a media request for the release of the bodycam video.

The suspect, Jonathan Autry, survived the shooting, and the pregnant woman was not hurt.

Authorities said they were responding to report of a break-in. When they arrived, they found the suspect holding the woman at gunpoint.

Officers said they determined the woman was in imminent danger and opened fire. Video shows the suspect was in shock.

The officers got the suspect medical help while they questioned him about the location of his firearm. He was then rushed to the hospital for treatment.
