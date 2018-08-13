Police bodycam video shows Las Vegas officer shooting man who stabbed his wife

Body camera video shows a Las Vegas police officer shooting a man who had stabbed his own wife and approached the officer with the knife.

By ABC7.com staff
LAS VEGAS (KABC) --
Las Vegas police have released bodycam and 911 audio from an incident last week where an officer shot and killed a man who had stabbed his own wife.

The footage shows the officer arriving at the scene as the man in a bloodied shirt is bent over a woman on the sidewalk.

The officer orders him multiple times "Drop the knife, drop the knife."

Instead, he stands up and begins advancing toward the officer, knife still in hand. The officer can be seen on the video shooting twice as he starts running toward her.

Officials say the man, identified as William Fuller, 30, later died at the hospital.


Police say the woman Fuller was stabbing was his wife.

Las Vegas police are praising the actions of Sgt. Daniella Cino, saying she acted "bravely and decisively" and saved the life of the woman who had been stabbed.

They noted young children were also present at the time the attack occurred.
