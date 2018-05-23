Los Angeles police are working to render safe a suspicious device found in the West Hills area Wednesday night.Police said a major crimes unit working an investigation developed information that led them to the 7600 block of Royer Avenue, where they located a suspicious item.Bomb squad officers were at the scene to render it safe and urged the public to avoid the area for the next several hours, as "contained explosions will occur."Royer Avenue was blocked off between Stagg and Lull streets.