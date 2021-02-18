Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Azusa Pacific University

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- Azusa Pacific University has been evacuated by police Wednesday evening in response to threatening messages made against the campus, including a bomb threat, officials say.

The university said Azusa police is evacuating both campuses after "suspicious messages of a threatening nature to campus" were received.

"If you are at or near the Azusa campuses, follow directions provided by APD & Campus Safety," a university alert said.



Students living on campus were asked to shelter in place and those at or near the campus are asked follow instructions from law enforcement as the investigation by Azusa police continues, according to campus safety officials.

Azusa police made the decision to evacuate the campus.

Further information was not immediately available.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
