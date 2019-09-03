Cerritos College under shelter-in-place after reported bomb threat to campus

UPDATE: #BombThreat

CERRITOS, Calif. (KABC) -- A shelter-in-place order was issued at Cerritos College after a bomb threat to campus was reported Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.The threat to the campus in the 11110 block of Alondra Boulevard was not part of a drill, but it was contained to the drop-off area near the administrative building, according to a tweet from college officials. Everybody on campus was advised to take cover until further notice.Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies with the Norwalk station responded to the threat and evacuated all areas of concern. The public was asked to avoid the building located on Alondra Boulevard between Lots 3 and 4.