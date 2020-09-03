Food & Drink

'Saucy nugs:' Man pleas to city council to rename boneless chicken wings

LINCOLN, Nebraska -- A Nebraska man has a bone to pick with "boneless chicken wings," and he took his complaint all the way to city council.

Ander Christensen says he may even use his boneless chicken wings dilemma as his platform for a presidential run.

"I feel like it's just been a lie that's been going on for too long," Ander told KOLN.

It's a topic he's thought about for weeks, after eating what he calls the "proper" chicken wings.

Now, he's calling on city officials to take action.

Ander's qualm? "Boneless" wings are nothing more than a chicken tender.

RELATED: McDonald's launches first new Chicken McNuggets flavor in nearly 40 years
EMBED More News Videos

McDonald's launches first new McNugget flavor in nearly 40 years



"Boneless chicken wings? Unless you're going to strap those things to the side of a jet you can not call them a wing," Ander said. "They are a chicken tender with sauce. Saucy 'nugs' at best."

"I knew whatever he was going to say was going to be interesting to say the least," Lincoln City Councilman Roy Christensen said.

Roy is not only a Lincoln city council member, but also Ander's dad.

SEE ALSO: Popeyes celebrates 1 year since launch of chicken sandwich
EMBED More News Videos

A LOOK BACK: In the video above, we show you what some Popeyes restaurants looked like after the company announced the popular sandwich was back in stock.



"The thing I like most about it is he did the whole thing with a straight face," Roy recalled.

Ander's speech in front of the city council about renaming boneless chicken wings went viral.

He's gained the support of many across the country, but some still oppose his hot take.



Buffalo Wild Wings said if Ander admits he's wrong about boneless wings, they'll "hook him up."

"I am not in the pocket of big chicken," Ander said. "There are big companies, big wing companies, I'm not going to use their names, but have actively put out 'wanted' signs for me for saying 'slander.'"

Ander says he is not stopping with local officials, as he wants to take his movement nationwide.

"I am going to start a committee to check the prospects of running for president because we need a candidate that's bipartisan that people can get behind," Ander said.

Pumpkin spice latte: Everything you want to know about Starbucks' seasonal favorite
EMBED More News Videos

The pumpkin spice latte might be a staple of autumn, but Starbucks actually developed its version in the springtime.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknebraskafoodieviral videodebateu.s. & worldtwitterchicken
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA declares fiscal emergency, plans to furlough 15K city workers
Teen sisters missing from home in Hemet
Community welcomes baby girl whose mother was killed by alleged DUI driver in OC
ABC7 to re-air 2018 Rams vs Chiefs game with special commentary
Dodgers Foundation awards more than $1 million in grants
LA Chamber of Commerce, SoCalGas hosting virtual job fair Thursday
Crews find body of 4-year-old boy swept away in NC flash flood
Show More
What students can expect when they return to campus
Riverside opens city parks to gyms, churches
CA family struggles with distance learning from school parking lot
3 shot in Santa Ana high-rise, shooter still on the loose
Video in Black man's suffocation shows cops put hood on him
More TOP STORIES News