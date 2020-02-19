Authorities excavating Mission Viejo backyard after discovery of buried bones

By ABC7.com staff
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County crime scene technicians are excavating parts of a Mission Viejo backyard where bones were recently discovered.

Officials say a homeowner in the 24000 block of Via Madrugada reported on Monday finding bones in a backyard.

Officials have not determined if they are human or animal remains.

Crime scene technicians were at the home on Tuesday to carefully excavate the area, which is located adjacent to a backyard pool.

It is not clear how long the bones were in the yard.

Neighbors say the residents of the home have lived there about a year and there have been about three different families living there over the past 15 years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mission viejoorange county
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News