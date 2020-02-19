Authorities excavating Mission Viejo backyard after discovery of buried bones

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County crime scene technicians are excavating parts of a Mission Viejo backyard where bones were recently discovered.
Officials say a homeowner in the 24000 block of Via Madrugada reported on Monday finding bones in a backyard.
Officials have not determined if they are human or animal remains.
Crime scene technicians were at the home on Tuesday to carefully excavate the area, which is located adjacent to a backyard pool.
It is not clear how long the bones were in the yard.
Neighbors say the residents of the home have lived there about a year and there have been about three different families living there over the past 15 years.
