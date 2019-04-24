Border Patrol agents find 3-year-old boy alone and crying in Texas cornfield

Border Patrol agents are searching for the family of a 3-year-old boy who was found alone and crying in a Texas cornfield.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the young child had his name and phone numbers written on his shoes.

Customs officials believe he was with a larger group of people who ran when they encountered border agents.

