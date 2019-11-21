U.S. Border Patrol agents arrest teen for allegedly using remote-controlled car to transport meth

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KABC) -- U.S. Border Patrol agents in San Diego arrested a 16-year-old boy for allegedly using a remote-controlled car to transport meth across the border.Border patrol agents spotted the teen Sunday night near the U.S.-Mexico border.Agents said the teen - a U.S. citizen - was found with a remote-controlled car and two large duffel bags filled with over 55 pounds of meth.The drugs carried an estimated street value of nearly $107,000.The boy was arrested and is facing drug smuggling charges.