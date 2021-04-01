Border Patrol describes moments after disturbing video of toddlers being dropped over wall

Authorities are on the hunt for the smugglers caught on video dropping two toddlers over a 14-foot wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The disturbing scene unfolded in a remote location in New Mexico. A Border Patrol agent using a remote camera saw it all.

Authorities quickly rescued the two sisters from Ecuador, just 3 and 5 years old. KVIA obtained a photo of the girls after they were checked for injuries.

"We told them not to be scared, that we are here for them, and we are going to take care of them and hopefully we put them together with their mom in the United States," said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez.

In Texas, a 6-month-old girl was pulled from the Rio Grande. Rangers on patrol jumped in to save her after a smuggler threw her in.

More than 18,000 migrant children are now in U.S. custody.

