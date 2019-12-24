US Border Patrol rescues 5 people from drainage tube trying to cross border illegally in San Diego County

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued five people from a drainage tube trying to cross the border illegally in San Diego County.Officials came to the aid of three men and two women believed to be Mexican citizens in Imperial Beach Monday.Water levels in the tube were dangerously high. Agents said their heads were barely above water, but none of the immigrants were injured.All five people were taken to the hospital for evaluation and will be taken into custody.