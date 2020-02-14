26 smuggled immigrants, including 2 children, found inside tractor-trailer near Salton Sea: Border Patrol

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- The U.S. Border Patrol found more than two dozen illegal immigrants, including two children, packed inside a tractor-trailer near the Salton Sea, officials say.The smuggling operation was discovered Wednesday around 9:40 p.m. at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint in Salton City.During an inspection, Border Patrol agents discovered the 26 undocumented immigrants in the bed of the trailer."The undocumented immigrants were locked and trapped inside this tracker-trailer in below 45 degree weather with no safety restraints," Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said in a statement. "This smuggling organization had no regard for the safety of the people they were smuggling.The immigrants and the 32-year-old truck driver, who is a Mexican national in the United States illegally, were all taken into custody.