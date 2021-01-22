Borderline Bar and Grill, site of deadly 2018 mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, could face demolition

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=8855520" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An analysis finds two officers acted lawfully when they fired their weapons as they responded to the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks in 2018.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- For devoted fans of the Borderline Bar & Grill, dancing always brings out the smiles and helps heal the pain of a devastating tragedy."Music is everything for us," said Fran Adler, a relative of one of the victims of the mass shooting that occurred at the location more than two years ago. "I found, at least in the last year, music has gotten me through the day."On Nov. 7, 2018, a gunman walked into the packed bar and opened fire, killing 12 people.The popular nightspot has been shut down since the incident. Cowboy boots, photos and other items left at a makeshift memorial still honor the victims.The owner of the establishment recently said his lease was up and the landlord may be planning to the demolish the building.Nevertheless, said Wade Van Petten, a Borderline fan: "Everyone will stay in touch, everyone will be part of the Borderline family, part of 'Borderline strong.'"Hundreds of people turned out to dance in a parking lot Thursday evening for what may have been one last time, outside the Borderline's longtime home.Those who comforted each other and grew closer while mourning the deaths say they will always be a family."I just want to remind everyone that it's not the physical building," said Laura Lynn Meek, a relative of one of the victims, "it's the people within the building that makes our Borderline family."