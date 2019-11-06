Borderline shooting: A timeline of how a tragedy unfolded in Thousand Oaks

Twelve victims, including a Ventura County sheriff's deputy, were killed on Nov. 7, 2018, after a gunman opened fire in the packed Borderline Bar & Grill during its "college night," leaving the community of Thousand Oaks in shock and in mourning.

Here is a timeline of that tragic evening and its aftermath, including stories of heroism and resilience that still echo as the one-year anniversary of the shooting approaches.

Borderline shooting timeline: How the tragedy unfolded
