boston marathon bombing

Supreme Court reimposes Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence

By Mark Sherman, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

AP: Feds to seek death sentence for Boston bomber

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court has reinstated the death sentence for convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

The justices, by a 6-3 vote Friday, agreed with the Biden administration's arguments that a federal appeals court was wrong to throw out the sentence of death a jury imposed on Tsarnaev for his role in the bombing that killed three people near the finish line of the marathon in 2013.

The First U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston ruled in 2020 that the trial judge improperly excluded evidence that could have shown Tsarnaev was deeply influenced by his older brother, Tamerlan, and was somehow less responsible for the carnage. The appeals court also faulted the judge for not sufficiently questioning jurors about their exposure to extensive news coverage of the bombing.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bombingboston marathonboston marathon bombingsupreme courtu.s. & worlddeath penaltyu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
BOSTON MARATHON BOMBING
Adidas apologizes for email saying runners 'survived' Boston Marathon
Boston remembers bombing anniversary with day of service
Boston Marathon bombing survivor raises money for amputees in WeHo
Boston Marathon bombing survivor raises money for amputees in West Hollywood
TOP STORIES
LA County mask mandate officially ends Friday as COVID metrics improve
Rain and snow moves into Southern California on Friday
Sherri Papini arrested for allegedly faking 2016 kidnapping
Stanford women's soccer captain Katie Meyer's cause of death revealed
Kunis, Kutcher launch GoFundMe for Ukrainians, will match $3M
California gas prices reach $5 for the first time
COVID-related dizziness: A sign of a much deeper health issue
Show More
Farmers concerned as logistics industry expands in Inland Empire
No radiation released at Ukraine nuclear plant amid Russian attacks
AMC charging more for 'The Batman' tickets in pricing experiment
Woman in viral video of McDonald's road rage attack arrested
Sneak peek at new Diane Sawyer special event, 'The Cult Next Door'
More TOP STORIES News