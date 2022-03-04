Traffic

Caltrans detonates massive boulder that crashed onto highway near Lake Tahoe, prompting closure

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KABC) -- Caltrans crews successfully blasted apart a gigantic boulder that was blocking traffic on a highway near South Lake Tahoe.

The boulder, described as being the size of a small cabin, crashed onto Highway 50 near Echo Summit during Thursday's storm in the Sierra Nevada. No injuries or veh

Crews worked for hours in below-freezing conditions to drill into the rock -- so that the explosion would break the rock into small enough pieces for trucks to clear out.

Workers successfully cleared all the rubble off the road, and highway 50 has now reopened in both directions.

