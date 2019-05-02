Bounce house flies 240 feet, injures 5 students

ZILLAH, Wash. -- A dramatic moment was caught on camera as a bounce house went flying in the air, injuring five high school students.Witnesses could hear the wind as they watched the inflatable attraction being tossed around during a student body event at a high school in Zillah, Washington.The bounce house was carried more than 240 feet by a gust of wind Wednesday afternoon. One student received CPR before being airlifted."It's pretty crazy. I don't know how this could have happened," said Christopher Molina, who witnessed the event.Bounce house injuries have been going up in recent years. One estimate says the number of injuries equals more than 30 children a day, or about one child every 45 minutes.Zillah High School officials say they are looking into how this could have happened.