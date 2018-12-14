No injuries reported after box truck explodes in middle of Boyle Heights street

EMBED </>More Videos

A box truck explosion left a field of debris in the middle of a Boyle Heights street Friday night, but no injuries were reported. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A box truck explosion left a field of debris in the middle of a Boyle Heights street Friday night.

The incident was reported shortly before 6 p.m. in the 2700 block of Olympic Boulevard, near Soto Street.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the truck was parked near a gas station when the explosion occurred. Contrary to initial reports, authorities later confirmed that the truck did not crash into the gas station.

Los Angeles police said the explosion was possibly caused by a propane tank being transported inside the vehicle.



The driver and passenger are said to be OK, but have been detained for questioning.

The gas station was evacuated as a precaution, fire officials said.

Olympic Boulevard and other nearby streets were shut down for several hours, according to the LAPD.

The explosion remains under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
explosiongas stationcrashBoyle HeightsLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 sought in attempted robbery and stabbing in South Pasadena
Mall Cop 2.0? Security robot to patrol DTLA mall
Student loans totaling $150M to be forgiven by Dept of Education
Student arrested for bringing gun to Corona High School
City officials break ground on South LA housing for homeless veterans
Protest held over deadly Gardena police shooting
Newport Beach PD hopes to reunite stolen goods with rightful owners
At least 2 hurt after chase ends in crash in Silver Lake
Show More
Mick Mulvaney named acting chief of staff
2 childhood friends fight for their lives after South LA hit-run
Burbank porch pirate caught on camera stealing packages
5 in custody after fatal East LA shooting leads to pursuit, crash
Thousand Oaks man arrested for allegedly molesting 2 young girls
More News