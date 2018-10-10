Boxer Victor Ortiz pleads not guilty to rape, sexual assault in Oxnard

EMBED </>More Videos

A popular boxer and former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant has been arrested and accused of rape in the city of Oxnard. (AP Photo/Julia Weeks)

By ABC7.com staff
OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) --
Boxer Victor Ortiz pleaded not guilty to sexual assault charges and rape at an arraignment Wednesday morning, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Ortiz, a Tarzana native and former "Dancing With the Stars" contestant, has been free on $100,000 bail since his arrest in September.

In March, a woman told authorities about the alleged assault at a home in Oxnard.

Following a lengthy investigation, a warrant was issued for the former welterweight champion and he turned himself in the same day. He was booked on charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and forcible digital penetration, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapesexual assaultarrestboxingcelebritysportsOxnardVentura County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Hurricane Michael begins pounding Florida with 155 mph winds
Upland man goes missing while out on delivery in Brea
Authorities: Deputies fatally shoot armed man in Thousand Oaks
New York limo crash: Company operator charged with homicide
VIDEO: Brazen thieves steal iPhones on display at OC store
Burglaries, unsolved murder leave Calabasas residents on edge
West Covina mom seeks answers after disabled man dies in hot car
Secret, solar-powered tunnel found on US-Mexico border
Show More
Marc Cota-Robles's OC roots include car racing, prom court
Hurricane Michael: LAX travelers urged to plan for possible delays
Children over 12 face jail time for trick-or-treating in some towns
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to near-record $548M
Masked robbers accused of torturing victim in IE home invasion
More News