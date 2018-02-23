12-year-old arrested after allegedly making threats to Oak Ridge Elementary in Chino Hills

A classroom is seen in this undated file photo.

CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
A 12-year-old was arrested after police say he made a threat to his school, Oak Ridge Elementary.

According to a statement from the Chino Hills Police Department, a "concerned citizen," who wished to remain anonymous, tipped them off Thursday about a video the boy made in which he rapped about getting in fights with other students and shooting a specific staff member at the school.

After investigating, police notified school staff, then went to the boy's home where they discovered the family had guns in a locked safe, the statement said. He was then arrested and booked into juvenile detention.
