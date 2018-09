A car slammed into a 12-year-old boy, killing him, in Pomona on Monday.The collision happened on East Foothill Boulevard in Pomona, between Sumner and Garey avenues.Foothill Boulevard was shut down as Pomona police investigated.Police say the boy stepped into lanes of traffic.The driver did stay at the scene.Police say the driver is cooperating, and alcohol and drugs are not a factor in the crash.