A 13-year-old boy who went missing after taking the trash out from his Los Angeles home has been found safe and will be reunited with his parents, police say.Daniel Marquis Bell was last seen shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday as he took the trash out of his residence to the rear alley of 2825 W. Vernon Avenue, Los Angeles police said.According to authorities from the LAPD, the boy ran away from home on his own volition, upset about too many rules at home. Police said it all may have been planned because he had a backpack with him.Daniel was found after someone recognized him from a social media post.He was unhurt and at a bus stop near 60th Street and Crenshaw Boulevard before being taken by family members to the nearby Jack in the Box, where they called the LAPD.Police said no citations will be issued in the incident.As for Daniel's mom, Maria Smith, she was relieved but clearly frustrated."Mixed emotions. I'm just trying to figure it out," Smith said.In a police press release, Daniel was described as a straight-A student with no mental illness diagnoses.