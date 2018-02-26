A 2-year-old boy was shot in both legs during an apparent road-rage incident on the 118 Freeway, the California Highway Patrol said.California Highway Patrol Sgt. Saul Gomez said the shooting appeared to be caused by road rage that may have started on another freeway. He said investigators were still trying to determine the exact motive.The shooting occurred just after midnight Sunday morning along the 118 and 210 freeway interchange in Sylmar. Gomez said the boy was shot in both legs, underwent surgery and was in stable condition Monday. He is expected to make a full recovery.Police were looking for the driver of an older-model gray sedan, possibly a Toyota or Honda.