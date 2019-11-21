Boy, 5, dies after accidentally shooting himself in Leimert Park foster home, officials say

By ABC7.com staff
LEIMERT PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 5-year-old boy died when he apparently shot himself by accident at a home in Leimert Park on Wednesday, officials say.

The shooting was reported around 1:10 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 41st Drive in Leimert Park.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says the 5-year-old child died after shooting himself.

Police say the boy, whose first name is Justice, is a foster child who was in the home of his legal guardian. There were two other children under age 12 in the home with an adult at the time of the shooting.

The circumstances, including how the child gained access to the gun, are under investigation.
