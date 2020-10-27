6-year-old boy struck by hit-and-run motorcyclist in Sylmar

Police released surveillance video Tuesday of a hit-and-run motorcyclist who struck a 6-year-old boy who was riding a scooter in Sylmar.
SYLMAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Police released surveillance video Tuesday of a hit-and-run motorcyclist who struck a 6-year-old boy who was riding a scooter in Sylmar.

The boy was riding his scooter near Cobalt Street and Encinitas Avenue about 6:30 p.m. Saturday when a motorcyclist, traveling westbound on Cobalt Street struck him, according to the Los Angeles police.

After hitting the boy, the motorcyclist picked up his motorcycle, which was laying on the road, and put his helmet on to flee the scene, leaving the injured boy without rendering aid, police said.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where his vital signs were listed as stable, according to police.

A $25,000 reward, from the Hit and Run Reward Program Trust Fund, is available for anyone providing information leading to the suspect's identification and conviction.

Those with information are urged to contact Valley Traffic Investigator, Officer Garcia at 818-644-8117. Tipsters reporting during non-business hours can call 1-877-LAPD-24-7. Those wishing to report anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

City News Service contributed to this report.
