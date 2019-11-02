3-year-old trick-or-treater dies after Long Beach crash that killed father, injured mother; DUI suspect held

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3-year-old boy has died following a Halloween night crash that killed his father and critically injured the child's mother when they were struck by a suspected DUI driver in Long Beach, authorities said.

In a statement, the Long Beach Police Department confirmed the boy succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Saturday morning.

A GoFundMe page identified the young victim as Omar and said his parents were Raihan Dakhil and Joseph Awaida.

According to police, the collision was reported shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday in the city's Los Cerritos neighborhood. The family had been run down by a 2002 Toyota Sequoia while they were out trick-or-treating.

All three victims were rushed to hospitals.

The driver of the SUV, 20-year-old Carlo Navarro, was detained at the scene and later booked on suspicion of DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter, authorities said. The Long Beach resident was being held on $100,000 bail.

The death of 30-year-old Joseph Awaida was announced on Friday.

A statement on the GoFundMe page noted that "Joseph and his family are Muslim, and according to custom, burials are usually conducted within 24 hours of passing."

More than $104,000 had been raised as of Saturday morning.
