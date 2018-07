Authorities rescued a child who fell 25 feet down a cliff in Newport Beach Friday.Authorities said around 6:35 p.m., a 6-year-old boy fell down the cliff in the Pirate's Cove area located in the 2800 block of Ocean Boulevard.The child landed on the rocks at the bottom of the cliff, authorities said.It was unclear how the child fell or why they were near a cliff.The child was rushed to a hospital in an unknown condition.The investigation is ongoing.