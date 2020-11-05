3-year-old's legs amputated after developing MSSA staph infection on family vacation

SAN DIEGO, California -- What a family thought was a minor scrape on a bike ride turned into a heartbreaking situation for a 3-year-old boy in San Diego.

"He fell down, scratched his knee. We put antibacterial spray and a band aid, and out we went," Brian Baumkirschner, the 3-year-old's father recalled.

Brian says little Beauden spent the next few hours riding bikes, running around and at one point, playing in the dirt.

"Just before 6 p.m. he said, 'My tummy hurts. Is it bedtime?'" Brian told KGTV.

The next morning, Beauden woke up with a fever and eventually started favoring his right leg, where he had scraped his knee area.

When he became lethargic the next day, his parents rushed him to urgent care, and then Rady Children's Hospital.

RELATED: Quadruple amputee mom learns how to drive again
EMBED More News Videos

This Texas mom and quadruple amputee is inspiring others!



Brian says his son's right knee was swelling up and turned purple.

"It started spreading up his legs, arms, down to this hands," Brian recalled.

Brian says doctors eventually diagnosed Beauden with a MRSA staph infection.

"They kept telling us, 'There's swelling. All of his extremities are shutting down,'" Brian said.

Beauden had developed a complication, toxic shock syndrome. His little body started to shut down.

He then developed sepsis, and his kidneys started to fail.

SEE ALSO: When will a COVID-19 vaccine be available for kids and will it be safe?
EMBED More News Videos

Are you a concerned parent wondering if a COVID-19 vaccine will even be safe for your children? Here's what we know now.



"Every parent's worst nightmare," Brian said. "You can't do anything. You're helpless."

Several leg surgeries to relieve the pressure helped save Beauden's life.

But on Monday, doctors had to amputate his legs below the knee.

Brian is optimistic Beauden's arms and hands can be saved. He says he's just grateful is son is alive after their fun vacation turned tragic.

"We're still so numb, just heartbreaking," Brian said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to cover some of Beauden's medical expenses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiachild injuredinfectionu.s. & worldchild caremrsaamputee
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Joe Biden apparent winner of US presidency
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
Who would replace Sen. Kamala Harris if she becomes VP?
WH chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for COVID-19
How to pronounce Kamala Harris' name and what it means
Helicopter carrying donated organ crashes on Keck Hospital of USC helipad
How many electoral votes does each state have?
Show More
East LA man apologizes for video threatening violence if Biden won
Joe Biden declared winner of Pennsylvania, set to become 46th president
Scott Peterson murder conviction could be overturned
Suspect in custody after erratic chase in South Gate area
Trader Joe's reports 1,250 COVID-19 cases over 8-month period
More TOP STORIES News