Boy Scouts of America facing new lawsuit after hundreds of former scouts claim sexual abuse

The Boy Scouts of America are facing a new lawsuit Tuesday.
The suit involves hundreds of former scouts who have come forward recently with new accounts of sexual abuse, USA Today is reporting.
The allegations span nearly eight decades. The suit claims attorneys have identified 350 abusers who do not appear in the Boy Scouts' own disciplinary files.
Among the accused are police officers, doctors, members of the military, teachers and a mayor, USA Today says.
