Video shows gunman fatally shooting boy, 16, in South LA; police ask for help in IDing suspect

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who fatally shot a 16-year-old boy in South Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 2:10 p.m. Feb. 2 to the 200 block of East 28th Street on reports of the shooting and found Hector Flores suffering from at least one gunshot wound at the scene, according to a department statement.

Flores was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

LAPD detectives obtained surveillance video of the scene depicting the suspect driving to the location, exiting his vehicle and approaching Flores' car, according to police. The suspect shot Flores as he sat in his vehicle, then reentered his own vehicle and fled the scene.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

The suspect was described as a man with a shaved head who was wearing dark clothing and a face mask. His vehicle was believed by police to be a 2017-2019 metallic blue Kia Sportage SUV.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact LAPD Detectives J. Calzadillas or S. Ruiz at (213) 996-4116. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to (877) 527-3247.
