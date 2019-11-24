5-year-old boy thrown from Mall of America balcony in April is now walking 'perfectly,' family friend says

In this Oct. 27, 2010 photo, the Mall of America is shown in Bloomington, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS -- A family friend of a 5-year-old who survived after being thrown from a third-story balcony at the Mall of America in Minnesota says the boy is back in school and walking without a limp.

Noah Hanneman posted on a GoFundMe page that the boy, named Landen, was released from the hospital in early August and is "now walking PERFECTLY with even legs."

The post says Landen returned home with a limp and uneven legs from a two-time broken femur and has had "many physical therapies" to work on his walking.

The attack happened on April 12. Landen plunged 40 feet when he was randomly grabbed by Emmanuel Aranda and tossed over the railing.

Aranda pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was sentenced to 19 years in prison.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minnesotachild injuredmallu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 passengers fall ill on docked cruise ship at Port of LA
6 injured in shooting during party near DTLA
Teen's wrestling career in doubt after his prosthetic legs are stolen
Community honors student killed in Saugus High School shooting
Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg launches presidential bid
LAX launches new holiday shuttle to help alleviate traffic
LA Auto Show: New electric cars share center stage with traditional models
Show More
Mother pleads for help finding teen daughter's killer
Suspect sought in robbery of Studio City marijuana shop
Off-duty LAPD officer hospitalized after North Hills crash
Woolsey Fire: Volunteers gather to help repair, paint damaged homes
Student arrested after threat of mass shooting at South LA school
More TOP STORIES News