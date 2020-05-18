5-year-old boy and woman drown in backyard pool of former Dodger Carl Crawford in Houston

HOUSTON -- A 5-year-old boy and a woman drowned in the backyard pool of former Los Angeles Dodgers player Carl Crawford's Houston home, according to reports.Houston police were called about 2:40 p.m. Saturday for a reported drowning at a north Houston home that property and business records list as belonging to Crawford, The Houston Chronicle reports.Police spokeswoman Jodi Silva told the paper that the boy was swimming in the pool when he began to have trouble breathing, and the woman jumped in to save him. Both were unresponsive when police arrived and were later declared dead at a hospital, Silva said.Officials identified the two victims as Bethany Lartigue and 5-year-old Kasen Hersi, according to KTRK-TV.The Houston Fire Department responded to the call of a drowning at 1425 Mansfield St. around 2:30 p.m.First responders said both Lartigue and Hersi were transported to the hospital where they later died.The police department did not immediately respond Sunday to a request for comment from the The Associated Press. Contact information for Crawford could not be immediately found.Crawford, 38, is a Houston native and was a four-time All-Star outfielder who last played in the major leagues in 2016 with the Dodgers.He was a high school star set to attend Nebraska for football. He instead chose baseball and played for Tampa Bay, Boston and the Dodgers.Known for his speed, Crawford was a Gold Glove outfielder who led the American League four times in stolen bases and four times in triples.